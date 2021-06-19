COLUMBIA- The first annual Juneteenth parade took place Saturday morning. The parade, hosted by Rev. James Gray, met at the First Baptist Church on Broadway and ended at the Blind Boone Home.
The parade had 79 participants that included people from local businesses, mid-Missouri residents, tourists, firefighters, etc.
"I just want to make a difference and bring our community together to understand what it is to be set free," Rev. James Gray said.
After the parade, nearby at Douglass Park, the first Juneteenth block party occurred, with attendants from all over mid-Missouri.
The event was hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation. Typically, every summer the Parks and Recreation Dept. hosts block parties throughout Columbia. This year, they decided to have the block party on Juneteenth to celebrate and educate the community.
"I know that a lot of people I've spoke to don't really know that much about Juneteenth and haven' really heard about it before. So, our biggest goals would be to celebrate and educate," Jay Bradley, recreation specialist with Columbia Parks and Recreation, said.
The block party featured music from a live DJ, food, balloon animals, yard games, and community organization tables. MU's football team was present to help set up the event, and they also played games with those in attendance-- including passing a football around on the park's field.
Local businesses and organizations had booths at the event, including Darwin James, owner of Big Skips Snow Cones.
"This event is about Columbian culture. You know, everything that's been going on towards Columbia history. Towards Black and white. And, that's what it's for. And for family," James said.
The event will included informative handouts, gift bags for the kids, Juneteenth related music and discussions, and information on the Black history of Columbia in order to educate those who attended.
Both the block party and the parade were opportunities to educate the community.
Natasha Lewis came to the Juneteenth parade from Texas to bring awareness to the death of her brother-in-law, Andre Roland. Roland was killed at the age of 14 in 1989 in Columbia.
"...racism is still alive. It is not going anywhere. Back 1989, you know, times were way different than today. But, the bottom line is it's still going on. And so, we just need to speak up. We need to be his voice. We need to be everyone's voice. And we just need to continue to bring awareness for our loved ones. So, Juneteenth is very important and significant to everyone that's lost their loved ones due to gun violence," Lewis said.
While many used the parade to raise awareness, for others, the day was time to honor the legacy of Juneteenth and celebrate it becoming a federal holiday.
On Sunday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Jefferson City NAACP, JC Parks and Recreation and the Jefferson City Community Center Assoc. will also be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration at the Community Park in Jefferson City.