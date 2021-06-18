Juneteenth celebrations kick-off in mid-Missouri

FAYETTE − Juneteenth, or June 19, is one of the oldest national holidays in the United States, and Thursday it officially became recognized as a federal holiday by the U.S. government.
While this will be the first year that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday, it will be the 21st year that the city of Fayette celebrates the end of slavery.
Fayette is one of the few communities in mid-Missouri that is planning on celebrating the new federal holiday.
It will be the only community in which the holiday is celebrated for three full days.
Juneteenth was introduced to Fayette in 2000 by Rev. Cherryll Doughty of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Doughty’s successor Karen Jones is looking forward to the weekend celebration.
“Juneteenth is a wonderful historical celebration of formerly enslaved individuals, but it has really taken on community aspects,” Jones said. “It has become a much more universal celebration to bring the community together.”
Mexico is hosting a 10 a.m. car parade Saturday beginning at Garfield Park. Cars will begin lining up for the event at 9:30 a.m.
One NAACP member who will attend the event has known about the holiday for two decades. She said she hopes more people will take notice of the new federal holiday.
"Hopefully many folks will now take the initiative to become educated for what Juneteenth really means," Jaye Jackson said. "This can't just be an African American thing, it's got to be accepted across all communities so that it can become something celebrated across the communities."
Dr. Ayanna Shivers will do the presentation at the park once the car parade wraps up. She said that this holiday shines light on groups that haven't had recognition.
"I'm a firm believer that until everyone is free, nobody's frees," Shivers said. "So for being an American knowing that, in 1776, we declared our independence as a nation. But it wasn't until 1865 that truly, we could say that all people regardless of color were free."
Juneteenth gets its name from when Civil War Union Major General Gordan Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, which was two years after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.
Juneteenth is a celebration for many Black Americans as the day to commemorate the day they were deemed free.
Singer Symonne Sparks is planning on hosting a free concert with the Columbia based band, Loose Loose, this Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth at Rose Music Hall.
Sparks is excited that the holiday is now recognized by the Federal government.
“This is a holiday that deserves recognition. Not only does it make you feel valued as a Black person,” Sparks said. “To be able to say ‘Wow. This is something that is for me, that is recognized for me, and the world doesn’t have a choice now but to acknowledge it.’”