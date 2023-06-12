Two mid-Missouri organizations will host Juneteenth events this weekend.
The COMO Juneteenth committee and the Jefferson City NAACP will host several events in celebration of Juneteenth, the day recognizing when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas. It marks when federal troops arrived in the city in 1865, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed, to ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
The Jefferson City NAACP will kick off the celebrations with a Community Horseshoe event at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 in Washington Park. The Community Horseshoe event is open to everyone, whether participants have played or not. The Jefferson City Horseshoe League, along with Missouri Horseshoe Hall of Fame recipient Steve Johnson, will be at the event to help participants learn how to play horseshoes at the event.
The celebrations for COMO Juneteenth are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 with the Kick off COMO Juneteenth at the Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), 500 E. Walnut St. #102. Later in the evening, church services will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Street Christian Church, 401 N. Fifth St.
Jefferson City NAACP celebrations will continue at 4 p.m. Friday, June 16 as guests are invited to watch the Unique Showstoppers Dance Drill Team and special guest MiCrystal Day sing and dance at the historic Jefferson City Community Center.
"A Living History Event" speaker series is also scheduled to take place Friday as local author Michelle Brooks and others share stories of the Black United States Colored Troops (USCT) who previously served the country and lived in Jefferson City.
COMO Juneteenth events will continue to roll on as the Juneteenth parade will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17 along Broadway in downtown Columbia. Immediately following the parade, community fun and fellowship will take place at Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Rd.
The Jefferson City events will also continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, with a festival at the Jefferson City Community Center. Food trucks, family fun, food vendors, historical reenactments, bike giveaways and much more will be offered.
The Jefferson City Local History event will be held at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson City Community Center. Guests will be able to learn about some of the earliest pioneers of Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City NAACP will also register people to vote and answer common voting questions at its booth Saturday.
A Gospel Extravaganza in Columbia will take place at Missouri Theatre, 203 S. Ninth St. at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
The events will end in Columbia with more community fun and fellowship at Douglass Park, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 19.