COLUMBIA — Joseph Elledge appeared in court Monday for another status hearing.
This comes after Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, on Jan. 7.
Elledge is charged with three felonies, including the abuse of a child, first-degree endangerment of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The range of punishment for the first two counts is up to 7 years and the range of punishment for the third is up to 4 years for a possibility of 18 years sentenced.
On Monday, the state reported it had nearly 270 witnesses for the trial.
The prosecution recommended trial days in April and May, but the defense argued for the trial to be held in the summer. Jurors will also be selected from Warren County.
Judge Kevin Crane said he'll set a trial date for a maximum of 4 days.
Following Ji's disappearance in 2019, Ji's parents sent a statement to KOMU 8 after hearing their daughter's husband was in jail.
"We are deeply disturbed by the news that our granddaughter Anna was abused by her father while her mother, our daughter Mengqi, has gone missing for over two weeks," Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji said in the statement.
Columbia Police reported that evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the 2019 missing person investigation.