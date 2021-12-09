COLUMBIA − The jury in Lynlee Renick's murder trial continued deliberations Thursday.
Renick is accused of murdering her husband, Benjamin Renick, in 2017.
The jury began deliberations Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. and suspended deliberations for the night around 10:45 p.m.
Deliberations resumed Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.
In the jury instructions, the jury was instructed to consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree involuntary manslaughter.
As of Thursday afternoon, the jury had sent four questions back to the judge.
The jury asked the judge to define “acted with or aided."
The judge is not allowed to give clarification and the jury must refer to the jury instructions.
The jury also asked for the bank statement and transactions for the day of the murder. The court sent back a state exhibit.
Just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the jury sent a question to the judge: “Is there any evidence entered that shows Ben’s life insurance policy has been moved into Ben’s trust? And when?”
The judge and attorneys debated what to send in return because there are no exhibits specifically about the trust. There are, however, several about the insurance policy with no reference to the trust.
The judge and attorneys agreed to send three exhibits about the life insurance policy to the jury.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday the jury asked for all texts and messages from June 8, 2017 in the evidence.
The judge and attorneys discussed what to send in return and eventually agreed to send back all messages in evidence from all days, which includes thousands of messages.