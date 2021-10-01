JEFFERSON CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a federal trial jury of possessing methamphetamine to distribute.
Anthony Martinez Harris, 48, was found guilty on Sept. 29 of one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
On Sept. 26, 2019, employees at the Sleep Inn on Highway 54 called Camdenton police officers to remove Harris from the property.
Upon entering Harris' room, officers saw a large amount of cash on the room’s bed and a line of cocaine on the coffee table, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri's office.
When officers searched the room they found an oblong object wrapped in camouflage fabric, which Harris identified as C-4 explosive.
Officers contacted the Missouri State Highway patrol bomb squad and began evacuating the hotel. The substance was later determined not to be an explosive, the release said.
After the area was deemed safe, officers searched Harris’s hotel room and found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin/opiates, marijuana and Oxycodone Hydrochloride.
Officers also found three handguns with loaded magazines, additional ammunition, $11,259 and drug paraphernalia.
Officers also searched Harris’s vehicle and found a Black Dawn Armory custom-made AR-15-style .223-caliber rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine in the trunk.
A plastic bag that contained ecstasy tablets and additional ammunition was also found in the vehicle.
Harris is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.