COLUMBIA - Jurors are currently deliberating in the case of Sutu Forté, who is charged with first-degree trespassing.
Forté, born Susan Fourcade, was charged following spending eight days in a tree, in protest of the construction of the Shepherd-to-Rollins trail.
Before the jury could be called, assistant prosecuting attorney Lindsay Henderson informed the defense the state would drop all charges if Forté completed 40 hours of community service or by paying a fine.
Defense attorney Ben Faber did not inform his client of this offer before court Thursday, but Forté said she would not have accepted the deal regardless.
After jury selection from a pool of 40 individuals, the prosecution called Tom Reddin from the Boone County Sheriff's Department to the stand.
Reddin spoke to Forté about coming down from the tree, and after she refused to come down, he offered her an ultimatum. If Forté would have came down right then, she would have been able to go home without any charges, but she refused this offer, Reddin said.
The danger of the situation made Reddin feel he had no other choice but to get her down.
"The platform itself, I was not certain of how much weight it would hold if I had to get on there and the addition with Ms. Fourcade already being on there," Reddin said. "I was concerned about how much weight bearing the platform could handle."
In the defense's argument, Faber argued that his client committed the action to prevent a future crime from happening, which they claim was the construction of the Shepherd-to-Rollins trail.
They claimed that the area paved away for the trail paved over the Hinkson Creek riparian zone, which the defense claims is critical to prevent flooding in the area.
The defense also made claims that the construction of the trail led to crews tearing down many healthy trees.
Co-counsel for the defense, Landon Miller, argued that Forté owned the property she was forcefully removed from, through the "It's Our Wild Nature" group.
The prosecution argued that while Forté may be a part of the organization, her name is not on the deed.
Forté then took the stand herself and defended her actions.
She said she had reached out to the city for help, but she said they did not meet her wishes. Forté then decided to get into the tree she named "Purity Brother" because she said it felt it "might open the city's eyes."
"I knew that if I got into the tree, it would stop things and maybe they would think about what they were about to do," Forté said. "This is our land, and when you love something, you fight as hard as you can to protect it."