AUDRAIN COUNTY − A jury found Michael Humphrey guilty Wednesday night in the 2017 murder of Benjamin Renick.
The jury found Humphrey guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
Renick was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in June 2017 at Renick's Reptile Shop in New Florence. Prosecutors said Humphrey conspired with Renick's wife Lynlee Renick in the murder.
Humphrey is scheduled to be sentenced in early January. State law requires the minimum penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.
Lynlee Renick is scheduled to stand trial in December.