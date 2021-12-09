COLUMBIA - A jury has found Lynlee Renick guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her husband, Benjamin Renick.
The jury recommended a 13-year sentence for the second-degree murder charge and a 3-year sentence for armed criminal action. She will be officially sentenced on Jan. 24.
Judge Kevin Crane said he's likely to follow the jury's recommendation. Prosecutors asked for life in prison for the murder charge and 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.
Her sister, dad and step-mom testified during the sentencing hearing.
The jury of five men and seven women deliberated for about 12 hours Wednesday and Thursday before coming to the verdict.
The jury was instructed to consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The jury also was instructed to consider an armed criminal action charge if they found Lynlee Renick guilty of any of the murder or manslaughter charges.
Throughout deliberations, the jury sent three evidence requests and one clarification question back to the judge.
During closing arguments, special prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General Kevin Zoellner brought up how not only did Lynlee Renick know what happened, but she lied to the police about it.
"They orchestrated a pretty elaborate plan," Zoellner said. "Her and Ashley and Michael [Humphrey] had a story."
Zoellner returned to the series of texts and calls Lynlee Renick made after leaving the crime scene. He said Lynlee Renick's claim she was texting Michael Humphrey so she could learn what happened was the "most ridiculous and ludicrous thing" he had ever heard.
Zoellner asked the jury to find Lynlee Renick guilty of murder in the first-degree and armed criminal action based on the evidence they saw in court.
In their closing arguments, the defense reiterated Lynlee Renick, Ashley Shaw and Humphrey planned a divorce, not a murder. Defense attorney Tim Hesemann put the blame on Humphrey and his alleged meth addiction. Humphrey was found guilty of first-degree murder in October.
Hesemann agreed that Lynlee Renick covered up the murder but said that does not necessarily mean she did it. He said Lynlee Renick had no clear motive and no history of violence.
“I don’t know how a person is supposed to act under those circumstances,” Hesemann said, referring to Lynlee Renick's actions after leaving the snake facility.
Hesemann also brought up reasons for why the alleged premeditated murder plot is illogical.
“Lynlee Renick did not know Ben was going to die that night, she did not kill him,” Hesemann said at the end of his closing arguments.
In the state’s response, Zoellner returned to a point made in their arguments about why Lynlee Renick would choose Humphrey to help her with divorce.
“Out of all the people in her life, she chose him,” Zoellner said.