MONITEAU COUNTY − A Chesterfield man could serve 34 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of attempting to kill his ex-wife.
A Moniteau County jury found Bradley Duncan guilty of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The jury recommended a 34-year prison sentence. Duncan will be sentenced in January 2023, according to online court records.
According to prosecutors, Duncan traveled to an Eldon funeral home in April 2021 and fired one round from a .45 caliber handgun that narrowly missed those attending the funeral service. No one was hit by the round.
Duncan did not cooperate with police and refused to release the weapon when officers arrived, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The officers were able to subdue him after a struggle and take him into custody.
Investigators believe that Duncan wanted to murder his ex-wife.