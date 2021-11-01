COLUMBIA - The murder trial of Joseph Elledge began Monday.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
Follow along daily with KOMU 8 News for updates on this trial.
6:10 p.m.
Jurors have been selected for the murder trial of Joseph Elledge. The court has selected 12 jurors with three alternates. Opening statements will begin Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Judge Brouck Jacobs read instructions to the selected jury just after 6 p.m.
“It is your duty to determine the facts in this case,” Judge Jacobs said to the newly sworn in jury.
4:30 p.m.
The court went into recess just after 4:30 p.m., after defense attorney Scott Rosenblum finished questioning jurors for an additional 40 minutes.
Since the previous recess, Rosenblum focused on emotions in trials.
“This is emotional for both sides, witnesses may see emotion, you may see crying throughout the trial.”
He went on to ask jurors if emotions would affect their decisions.
Rosenblum also asked jurors if they would treat Elledge or police officers differently while on the witness stand.
3:30 p.m.
The court reconvened just before 2 p.m. with defense attorney Scott Rosenblum questioning potential jurors.
Questions from Rosenblum focused on the high profile nature of the case, including questions relating to what jurors know from past news coverage.
Rosenblum asked about the extent of each juror’s knowledge of the case, what sources they followed and what opinions, if any, they had formed. Rosenblum also asked who jurors had discussed the case with, whether they would be influenced by prior opinions and what jurors heard outside of the courtroom.
A majority of jurors said they had some knowledge of the case. At least eight jurors said they would not be able to put aside their prior opinions if selected for the jury.
“As you sit here now, you’re biased?” Rosenblum asked one juror. The juror said 'yes.'
In response to a juror who said they could “probably” put their opinions aside to hear the case, Rosenblum said “"If you are getting on a plane and you ask a pilot 'Do you think you can fly this plane?' and he responds 'Probably,' do you think you would get on that plane?"
Some other jurors said they had very little knowledge of the case. When asked whether they knew anything about the case, one juror simply said “no.” Others said they read headlines or saw “tidbits” from social media.
1:15 p.m.
Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight asked potential jurors about witnesses, including the expert witnesses at the St. Louis Botanical Gardens, officers involved in the trial, family and friends of Ji, family and friends of Elledge, members of the prosecution and defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.
One juror raised their hand when asked about mistrust in the police.
“You’re going to have to decide whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty,” Knight said about the jury’s responsibility. “It could be religious reasons, it could be philosophical that you can not decide this of another person.”
Knight also asked questions about the potential jurors’ understanding of doubt and if their definition of doubt is from a different discipline than the court.
“Is there anyone here that is going to require me to prove on all doubt?” Knight asked the remaining jurors.
12:30 p.m.
Attorneys in the Joseph Elledge murder trial had dismissed at least 34 of the 100 potential jurors as of 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The exact number is unknown because the feed for members of the media in a separate room cut out for about a half hour. Members of the media are not allowed in the court room due to the large number of potential jurors spread out among the gallery.
Many of prosecuting attorney Dan Knight’s questions to the remaining potential jurors were inaudible in the observation room.
Knight asked jurors whether or not they would have an issue with the state not being able to prove how Mengqi Ji was killed.
Knight also asked if any potential jurors knew Mengqi Ji or the officers involved. Multiple potential jurors knew an officer involved in the case.
10:45 a.m.
The court summoned 125 potential jurors, but after 100 showed up, the rest were dismissed. The 100 potential jurors were split into three groups, each with 30 to 40 people, according to court marshals.
Boone County courts have hotel rooms reserved, but Boone County Deputy Courts Administrator Derrick Hux could not confirm whether or not jurors will be sequestered. Sequestering a jury is when the jury is not allowed to go home and must spend the entirety of the case out of public reach.
Elledge was at the jury selection in-person with his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum. Elledge entered the court room wearing a suit and tie with his lawyers at 9:42 a.m. Jurors were in the court for about an hour before the judge and attorneys entered.
“There were some things the attorneys and I were working on,” Judge Brouck Jacobs said of the delay.
Members of the media watched through cameras feeding into a separate room and could not see jurors on the screen. Media members were not in the court room due to the number of potential jurors in the gallery.
The feed was silent for about an hour. When the feed resumed, Judge Jacobs said the court was going into recess and will begin with jury questions after the break.
During the feed cutout, potential jurors gave special conflicts to explain why they believe they cannot serve on the jury for a potential 2-week trial, according to court staff. The media was not able to know the conflicts, but common examples according to the Missouri Courts website are health care providers, breastfeeding mothers and anyone who's absence from their job could create more harm than good.
Check back on this story throughout the day for developments in the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.