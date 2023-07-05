COLUMBIA − The first day of Leo Robinson Jr.'s jury trial began on Wednesday morning. He faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a homicide that occurred outside of Waffle House on Vandiver Drive in March 2021.
On the night of the murder, Boone County officials found 51-year-old Reginald E. Ball with fatal wounds. Robinson was charged after a witness placed him at the scene, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
During the first day of Robinson's trial, state and defending attorney's selected the jury and shared opening statements.
Robinson's attorney says that Robinson acted in self-defense in fear of his life when the victim walked up to his car in the Waffle House parking lot.
State attorneys questioned CPD officers who were at the scene of the homicide. They were mainly questioned about identifying the crime scene photos with what they remembered. Officers described the scene as a 'torrential downpour'.
A medical examiner was also called to testify. They revealed that the victim had Methamphetamine in their body. There was a debate of whether Ball was in a conscious state of mind when the incident happened.
Finally, Robinson's girlfriend testified. She left once midway through testifying. When she came back, she said Robinson killed Ball and she heard three shots that night.
The trial ended with Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs scheduling to resume the trial Thursday at 8:30 a.m.