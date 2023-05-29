COLUMBIA — Samuel Morrison, a defendant in the 2021 hazing case of Danny Santulli, is ordered to appear at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 11, 2023. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26.
Morrison faces a felony charge of hazing - life endangerment in connection to the October 2021 Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.
Morrison's attorney previously requested a jury trial on May 22. Judge Brouck Jacobs will preside over the trial.
The fraternity was removed from the MU campus after the hazing incident.