COLUMBIA — Samuel Morrison, a defendant in the 2021 hazing case of Danny Santulli, is ordered to appear at a pre-trial conference on Sept. 11, 2023. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26. 

Morrison faces a felony charge of hazing - life endangerment in connection to the October 2021 Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

Morrison's attorney previously requested a jury trial on May 22. Judge Brouck Jacobs will preside over the trial.  

The fraternity was removed from the MU campus after the hazing incident.

