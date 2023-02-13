RANDOLPH COUNTY - A jury trial is set to begin this summer for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism, according to online records.
The trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, according to online records.
Chism was arrested in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson confirmed in October. Chism is also charged with resisting arrest.
When an officer arrived at an Arby's parking lot, they found Chism had crashed his Ford F-150 into a concrete drive-thru barrier, according to court documents.
The responding officer found Chism asleep in his truck with an open "Mike's Harder" alcoholic beverage in the center console. The officer also observed Chism showing signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and he had vomited on his sweatshirt in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Chism pleaded not guilty in November, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31. The court ordered 45 jurors to sit in on the trial.