COLUMBIA - Just Between Friends is holding a consignment sale event from April 21-23. It will be held at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The Just Between Friends pop-up sale is available to help families provide toys, shoes, spring and summer clothing, and gear for their kids while staying within their budgets.
Local families sign up as consignors, price and tag their own items, and bring them to the sale venue. JBF does the rest of the work and sellers earn between 60% and 70% of the sale.
JBF says the pop-up event can help families struggling with rising inflation costs and budgeting.
A full schedule of the event:
- Thursday, April 21, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Open to the public, $3.00 admission or FREE tickets online
- Friday, April 22 - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Open to the public, FREE
- Saturday, April 23 - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Open to the public, FREE - half price day
For more information, visit JBF's Facebook page here.