COLUMBIA — Over the weekend, popular Columbia hamburger restaurant Just Jeff's permanently closed its south location on Green Meadows Road.
"We opened the Green Meadows location right around three years ago," Just Jeff's owner Jeff Spencer said. "We loved the location, it's just more manageable for us to do everything from one location."
There is no specific reason for the closing of the Green Meadows location. Spencer said he wanted to spend more time focusing on the strengths of the original location on the Business Loop, as well as bringing back their outdoor catering.
Just Jeff's Facebook post announcing the closure gained attention throughout the Columbia community, with people sharing their support for the restaurant.
"I will be happy to go to the Business Loop store again," one commenter said. "I know this is a difficult time. We will be there for you both. Wishing you all the best."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Just Jeff's created employee incentives for hiring, which included free meals and both cash and credit card tips on top of wages.
Spencer said that the Business Loop location, which opened 10 years ago, is the more popular of the two.
"It's been a crazy ride. We appreciate all our customers that have stuck by us," Spencer said.
Loyal customers of Just Jeff's say they are in full support of the restaurant, even through some big changes.
"I've been coming to Just Jeff's since it opened," Columbia resident Cory Bergthold said. "They're always quick and friendly and obviously customer-oriented. Whenever I can, I like to support them over other chain restaurants in town."
Although there's just one location open for now, Spencer said there's still a strong possibility of Just Jeff's being able to reach more customers in mid-Missouri soon.
"There's [a] rumor maybe out there, that we may be getting an actual food truck down the road," Spencer said. "So that'll be a location... We'll travel to other towns, be able to go to Jeff City, go to Ashland, go to Hallsville, Centralia, [we'll] be able to work our community a little bit more, and hopefully they'll come to our location."
Just Jeff's, located at 701 Business Loop W, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.