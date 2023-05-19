COLUMBIA − Columbia police detained a juvenile Friday in connection to a social media threat involving a Columbia school, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The Columbia Police Department said it was made aware Friday of a threat over social media involving a local school. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark confirmed the threat was made toward Rock Bridge High School (RBHS).
The post included threatening language related to the high school, according to an email sent to families from RBHS principal Jacob Sirna.
Police found it was "not a credible threat" and that there was no danger to students.
"We take these incidents seriously and continue to work with Columbia Public Schools to keep our students and schools safe," CPD wrote.
A juvenile, who is a student in the district, was identified and detained, according to Baumstark. CPD's investigation was turned over to the Juvenile Office.
Sirna's email said per Columbia School Board policy, any threatening statements, rumors about threats to safety or hoaxes related to school safety are subject to punishment, including, but not limited to, expulsion.
"Law enforcement agencies also take these threats seriously, even when such incidents are intended as pranks," Sirna said. "The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. Columbia Public Schools will not tolerate threats or hoaxes related to campus safety under any circumstance."
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-875-7652.