COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning.
The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families.
The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but not a bus rider, forced his way onto the bus at the scheduled bus route stop and assaulted the two students. The bus stop was in the area of Brown Station Road and Sherwood Drive, according to Columbia police.
The bus driver was able to remove the suspect from the bus, the letter said.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it was not a random incident, and that the students were sought by the suspect.
CPD said officers located the juvenile around 10:20 a.m., not far from the incident. He was detained on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree assault and taken to the Boone County Juvenile Office, where he was later released to his parents, a news release said.
The two students involved were "provided assistance," and no other students were injured.
Lange administration is working with the police department to investigate.
"This morning's incident not only violates our policies, but also violates the law," the letter said. "Appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of all students."
Columbia police said no weapons were involved.
Counseling is available through the middle school for any student, the letter said.