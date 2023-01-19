Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School

COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School.
It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Thursday's detainment is related to Wednesday's incident. Columbia police said Thursday they were alerted to "rumors regarding another possible threat" at the middle school. Baumstark said it was the same student.
(1) Today Columbia Police were alerted to rumors regarding another possible threat to Gentry Middle School. Columbia Police again worked alongside school staff and CPS Safety and Security to investigate these rumors. pic.twitter.com/nRiosTEzkM— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 19, 2023
After investigating the claims, officers said the juvenile was detained for making a terrorist threat. Police said the Boone County Juvenile Office authorized the release of the juvenile to their parents.
On Wednesday, Gentry Principal Josh Johnson said some students continued to spread rumors about the threat, escalating the situation on social media.
Johnson asked parents to help calm the rumors.
"We are asking for your assistance in this regard," Johnson wrote. "Please take a moment to talk to your children about the negative outcomes that can result form spreading rumors among their peers."
Baumstark said the district is grateful for CPD's support.
"Spreading rumors or making false statements that are intended to disrupt our educational environments will not be tolerated," Baumstark said. "The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority."
The district encourages students to tell a trusted adult if they see or hear something that causes them concern.