SEDALIA - A lengthy investigation by the Sedalia Police Latent Investigations Unit led detectives to make their first arrest in connection to a series of salon burglaries, thefts from vehicles and a vehicle theft dating back two months.
The string of crimes began back in April and lasted until Thursday, June 16, according to a press release from the police department.
Detectives conducted the investigation with multiple search warrants, a press release said.
On Friday, June 17, the investigation came to a head when detectives from the Crime Resolution Unit received a tip, leading them to conduct a search warrant in the 2500 block of South Woodlawn Drive.
During the search warrant, investigators found items that were stolen from the salons and detained one juvenile.
Charges against other juveniles are being requested, the police department said.
Police are not releasing names due to their age.