BOONE COUNTY − A 16-year-old driver from Centralia received minor injuries after a fiery crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened on Route CC at Dinwiddie School Road around 9:35 p.m., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver was reportedly driving too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a curve, the report said. His 2002 Dodge Intrepid crossed into the westbound lane of Route CC, traveled off the road, struck a stop sign and came to a rest.
The boy was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed, the report said. He was taken to University Hospital by a private vehicle.
The Highway Patrol reports the Dodge was totaled in the crash.