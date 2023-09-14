BOONE COUNTY − A 16-year-old driver from Centralia received minor injuries after a fiery crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Route CC at Dinwiddie School Road around 9:35 p.m., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver was reportedly driving too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a curve, the report said. His 2002 Dodge Intrepid crossed into the westbound lane of Route CC, traveled off the road, struck a stop sign and came to a rest. 

The boy was able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed, the report said. He was taken to University Hospital by a private vehicle. 

The Highway Patrol reports the Dodge was totaled in the crash. 

