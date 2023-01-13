CALLAWAY COUNTY - A juvenile is in custody after they allegedly made a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Friday.
North Callaway High School is in session Friday with increased law enforcement presence to "calm any remaining fears," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were made aware of the threat circulating over a social media platform late Thursday night, around 10:45 p.m. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the threat.
School administration contacted the sheriff's office, and deputies started investigating to find the source of the threat.
Around 12:03 a.m. Friday, the juvenile suspect was located at a residence in northern Callaway County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The juvenile was taken into custody to the sheriff's office and later released to the Callaway County Juvenile Office.
Sheriff Clay Chism said he appreciated the school administration for contacting him right away.
"Teamwork is a must in situations like these," Sheriff Chism said.