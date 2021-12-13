SEDALIA − A juvenile is in custody following a fatal shooting in Sedalia early Friday morning.
Officers say they found Tylar Simon, 32, with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a home on South Kentucky Avenue. Simon later died from his injury at the scene.
According to a news release from Sedalia Police, officers followed up on over 40 leads.
At least one juvenile was taken into custody. It is unclear if there are additional suspects.
"Detectives found the suspect(s) involved during the homicide were under the age of 18 and is (are) juvenile(s)," a news release said.
The Pettis County Juvenile Office is assisting with the investigation. Detectives continue to follow up on leads, Sedalia Police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at (660)-827-7823 ext. 1204.