COLUMBIA − A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a March 28 shots fired incident in north Columbia.
Columbia police took the juvenile into custody around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street, according to a news release.
Police say the male juvenile was arrested on six counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and stealing.
Around 1:30 p.m. on March 28, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Rangeline Street. No one was injured in the incident.
A woman who was eating lunch at La Siesta during the incident told KOMU 8 that a person in a white Chevy Impala shot at what appeared to be three teenage boys.
She said the boys came out of the Phillips 66 gas station, which is next door to the restaurant, and the driver saw the boys, backed up, got out of the vehicle and shot in their direction.
The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.
In the news release, CPD thanked those who have provided information in the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.