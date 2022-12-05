PULASKI COUNTY − A 17-year-old male was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the juvenile's vehicle struck the rear of a box truck around 2:07 a.m. Sunday near the 151 mile marker.
The juvenile, who was from Fair Grove, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.
This is Troops I's first fatality for the month of December and 33rd for the year.