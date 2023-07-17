LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Lebanon, Tennessee, teenager was seriously injured after two jet skis collided with each other, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The incident occurred at the 3-mile mark of Glaize Arm on the main channel around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the MSHP report.
The 16-year-old male was jumping wakes on a 2009 Seadoo and collided with a 2004 Honda Aquatrax, driven by a 14-year-old female from Mackinaw, Illinois.
The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries from the crash and was able to drive from the scene, according to the report.
Both operators were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash. The jet skis had minor damage, the report said.