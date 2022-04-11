JEFFERSON CITY - A juvenile has been taken into custody in response to a shooting Saturday night.
Jefferson City police responded to a call around 11:51 p.m. on Saturday to the 700 block of Adams Street to investigate a weapons offense. They arrived and found two victims who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Both victims were transported for their injuries to local hospitals for treatment. Both have been treated for their injuries and have been released, police said.
Officers were able to identify the suspect early Sunday morning. Investigators conducted surveillance at multiple locations and at 10:52 a.m. observed the suspect exit a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
The suspect entered a vehicle that began traveling northbound. A traffic stop was conducted and immediately upon stopping, the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.
Officers were able to capture the suspect and take them into custody. The juvenile was identified and found to be an absconder from the Division of Youth Services in St. Louis.
During further investigation, officers located a handgun and ammunition consistent with those recovered earlier at the original scene.
The suspect is awaiting charges for unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.