MONITEAU COUNTY- TA K-9 deputy with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force on a narcotics investigation located in Pettis County.
The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle in Pettis County in relation to a narcotics investigation and requested a K-9 for assistance from the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office.
K-9 “Apollo” then responded to the scene and conducted an exterior vehicle sniff. Apollo gave a positive alert on the vehicle which was then searched by officers.
During the search of the vehicle a substantial amount of cocaine was recovered along with heroin, prescription pills, scales, U.S. currency and a substance believed to be Fentanyl.
The subjects were taken into custody by Task Force Agents.
The names of the subjects involved are being with held until formal charges are filed with that jurisdiction.