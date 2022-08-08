MILLER COUNTY - A Kaiser man was arrested Sunday morning after an investigation revealed he had been sending sexually explicit messages and photos to an 11-year-old child.
Jefferey Andrews, 41, was taken into custody and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and enticement of a child.
According to a press release, the Miller County Sheriff's Office led the investigation and found proof of messages and images sent from the suspect to the child, confirming the allegations.
Court documents said Andrews sent the images using Facebook Messenger after creating a Facebook account for the victim. During an interview, Andrews reportedly admitted to sending the messages, but said it was "to prove a point." Documents didn't specify what he meant.
Andrews is being held at the Miller County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.