SALINE COUNTY - A man died after he drove off the roadway on Interstate 70 Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in Saline County.
The crash happened around mile marker 78.6.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Peter Stathas, of Kansas City, Kansas, abruptly changed lanes when his car travelled off the roadway. He then hit the guardrail and then the ground.
The car overturned, and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, the crash report says.
Stathas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County coroner.