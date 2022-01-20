JEFFERSON CITY - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute when officers found large amounts of illegal drugs in his room at a Camdenton hotel.
Anthony Martinez Harris, 49, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.
On Sept. 29, 2020, Harris was found guilty of one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
On Sept. 26, 2019, employees at the Sleep Inn on Highway 54 called Camdenton police officers to remove Harris, who was under the influence of drugs and stayed past checkout time, a news release said.
When officers arrived they contacted Harris, who was locked out of the room, and hotel staff opened the room door.
Officers saw a large amount of cash on the room’s bed and a line of cocaine on the coffee table, according to a news release.
They searched the room and found three-quarters of a kilogram of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a distribution amount of heroin, cocaine, PCP, and marijuana, three loaded pistols and more than $22,000 in cash.
They also found an oblong object wrapped in camouflage fabric, which Harris identified as C-4 explosive. The substance was later determined not to be an explosive.
Officers also searched Harris’ vehicle and found a loaded rifle in his trunk and a plastic bag that contained 581 ecstasy tablets and additional ammunition.
According to court documents, Harris tried to bribe a hotel employee and the police officer who responded to the incident.
A news release said Harris committed perjury in his testimony at trial by denying knowledge of the methamphetamine in the hotel room and denying being aware of the presence of firearms.