LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Kansas City, Kansas, woman who was hospitalized Saturday after near drowning has died, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Yolanda Munoz-Garcia, 19, died Monday evening, according to MSHP's updated incident report.
On Saturday afternoon, Munoz-Garcia was swimming in the current, near the Mouth of the Spring at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, when she started to struggle and went under water.
She was pulled to the surface by a bystander and taken to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries.
Cristina Curtidor, Munoz-Garcia's sister-in-law created a GoFundMe for medical expenses.
"This is very tragic for all of us," Curtidor wrote on the GoFundMe. "She was a beautiful person inside-and-out. We will really miss her."
So far, it has reached just over $1,000 of its $8,000 goal.