LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Kansas City woman was hospitalized after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The incident occurred around 1:22 p.m. near the Mouth of the Spring at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.
The 19-year-old woman was swimming in the current and started to struggle, according to MSHP. She was pulled to the surface by a bystander after going below the surface of the water, the report said.
The woman was transported to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries. She was not wearing a life jacket, according to the report.