JEFFERSON CITY– The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F released crash information on the fatal vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 50 near Route M Sunday.
According to MSHP crash reports, Kelly Sullivan, 56, of Kansas City, died after driving off the left side of the road and overcorrecting.
Sullivan's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit a rock bluff before overturning and ejecting Sullivan from the car.
Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency units blocked traffic in the area until reopening eastbound Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m.
