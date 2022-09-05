CAMDEN COUNTY - A Kansas City woman was seriously injured in a tubing incident at the Lake of the Ozarks over Labor Day weekend.
Ashton Penrod, 26, was thrown off her tube while traveling downstream near the 10.6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm, around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a highway patrol incident report.
Penrod was flown to University Hospital for her injuries. She was wearing a life jacket, according to the report.
A 33-year-old Gladstone man was driving the boat, the report said.