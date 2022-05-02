AUDRAIN COUNTY — A driver was arrested Sunday morning for speeding above 100 mph in Audrain County.
An Audrain County deputy on patrol near Farber spotted a vehicle going 88 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The vehicle sped up above 100 mph and crashed near a women's correctional center on east Highway 54.
According to the post, the driver and a passenger attempted to run from the deputy, but were stopped after a state trooper arrived at the scene. The passenger was released, but the driver, Kevin S. Molina, was arrested for resisting arrest. Molina, 19, is from Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
No one was injured in the crash, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Molina was taken to the Audrain County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He is charged with resisting arrest, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless driving resulting in a crash, leaving the scene of a crash, speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.