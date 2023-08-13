CAMDEN COUNTY - A Kansas woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri 7 about 3 miles west of Greenview Saturday night, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nineteen-year-old Gardner, Kansas, resident Lauren Havlik was traveling south on Missouri 7 around 10:30 p.m. when her 2007 Ford Ranger pickup began to slide and went off the right side of the road, according to the crash report.
The pickup then overturned, and Havlik was ejected from the vehicle, the report said. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Havlik was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The crash happened near Sassafrass Ridge Drive, according to the report.