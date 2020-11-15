Katfish Katy's announces closure after five years of business

BOONE COUNTY - The Station House at Katfish Katy's announced it would be closing after five years of business.
The owners at Katfish Katy's posted their closing plans on Facebook Sunday morning. They said they're closing down the business for personal reasons.
"With a recent personal diagnosis of a lifelong medical condition and a refocus of energy on our one-year old daughter, this is ultimately the best decision for the health and well-being of our family," the Facebook post said.
As of Thursday, Katfish Katy's also posted on Facebook that the 2020 season was officially over. On Sunday, metal gates with pad locks blocked the entrance to the Station House.
The Huntsdale and greater Columbia community outpoured support for Katfish Katy's in the comments of their closing post.
As of early Sunday afternoon, the post had over 100 comments and shares.