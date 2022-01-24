HUNTSDALE - The Station House at Katfish Katy's will no longer operate as a restaurant under Leitza management as of January 31, 2022 according to their Facebook post.
The mother-son-duo Vanessa and Jake Leitza are the co-owners of the restaurant and entertainment venue. Their management lasted 7 months.
The decision to stop operating came after weighing out options based on difficulties in the town including unpredictable weather according to their Facebook post.
For now all boat club memberships will be honored and no new boat memberships will be accepted. Existing paid boat ramp memberships will remain until their end date.
The post says they have plans for the future and will keep their social media updated on their progress.