COLUMBIA — The Katy Trail will be closed beginning on Monday, April 25, for for excavation as part of the Rocheport Bridge Replacement Project.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will excavate rock from the east abutment next to the Katy Trail, to lay the foundation for future drilling.
The trail is expected to reopen on Thursday, April 28, according to a news release. The portion of Interstate 70 along the excavation site will not be closed, but MoDOT asks motorists to use caution throughout the work zone and remain alert.
The overall Rocheport Bridge project is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.