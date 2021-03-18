ROCHEPORT - Nearly 3 miles of the Katy Trail is now closed as rivers rise in mid-Missouri.
According to the Department of Natural Resources Park and Site Status Viewer, the Katy Trail is closed from the Rocheport trailhead to the Salt Creek bridge.
The Missouri River is significantly beyond its banks. At the moment, it's less than 200 feet from the trail.
The river won't crest until Friday or Saturday, so it may eventually reach the trail.
Brad Landolt is the General Manager of the Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop, located at the Rocheport trailhead. Meriwether is a full service restaurant that also offers bike rentals for use on the Katy Trail.
Landolt says the cafe just reopened for the season on March 1.
"As things warm up and people want to get outside and enjoy the trail, we get busier," he said.
The trail closure comes just as business begins for the cafe, but Landolt isn't worried about losing business.
"Anytime the weather is nice, we expect to be very busy on the patio. This weekend, we're looking forward to a dry and warmer weekend," he said.
Landolt says he expects any problems caused by the flooding to be short-lived.
"The Katy Trail is very resilient whenever it comes to rain and spring weather, in that it dries out quickly," he said.
Moniteau Creek meets the Missouri River just west of Rocheport. At the moment, the creek is very full. Many smaller rivers and tributaries around Missouri are flowing heavily into the Missouri River.
Melanie Smith is the Katy Trail Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources. She says parts of the trail have been impacted by the weather.
"Between the tunnel and Salt Creek, we do have some relatively major washing due to the rain we're having right now. Folks are gonna want to use caution in that area right now," she said.
Washing means that the trail surface has become uneven due to water running across it. Smith says her department is working to remedy the damage on that stretch of trail.
"We do have maintenance out today working on it, and they'll be back out again tomorrow trying to get some of that repaired," she said.
Smith says the state parks department has a list of areas commonly flooded along the Katy Trail. She says residents should check this site before heading out. If you do encounter water on the trail, don't try to cross it.
"Turn around, don't drown. That's the motto for your car. It would be the same for your bicycle or if you were on foot," Smith said.