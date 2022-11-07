COLUMBIA – The Rocheport Bridge will have new girders installed this week causing a part of the Katy Trail to close.
The owner of the Meriwether Café and Bike Shop says the project, which began Monday, will affect their business this week.
"Obviously our business is very dependent on the trail, that's what we do," Brad Landolt said. "It [bridge construction] certainly has an impact and it's not good, but overall it's been fairly minimal, most of the closures have been pretty short."
Landolt expressed that there should be more advanced notice of the closures going forward to help businesses such as his prepare.
"It's [the closure] is temporary and we tried to plan it well in advance," Missouri Department of Transportation senior construction inspector Nicole Samer said. "The reason the trail is closed is due to safety. It's not safe for anyone to pass through that area while we set those girders."
MoDOT says the Katy Trail will be closed each day from dawn until dusk at the bridge access portion of the trail only. This work will not require any additional lane closures on Interstate 70 at the work zone.
Work on the bridge over the Katy Trail is expected to finish by Nov. 14 pending any inclement weather or delays, while the full bridge project will be completed by December 2024.