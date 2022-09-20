ROCHEPORT − Sections of the Katy Trail will be closed intermittently Thursday due to construction of the Rocheport Bridge.
Areas impacted are between the Rocheport trailhead and the Burr Oak trailhead.
Missouri Department of Transportation project manager Brandi Baldwin said they plan to bring seven rounds of trucks in and out of the area through mid-day.
"This coming Thursday, we do anticipate some impacts to the Katy Trail," Baldwin said. "For everyone's safety, if you could avoid use of the trail on Thursday, that'd be great."
Because most of the work should be happening throughout the middle of the day, Baldwin recommends using the trail in the morning or late evening to avoid closures.
"Avoid coming through the Rocheport Bridge area from the Rocheport trailhead," Baldwin said. "Maybe go the other direction this time."
As the project continues, Baldwin said Katy Trail users aren't the only ones experiencing delays this week.
"Like most any project nowadays that are having issues with the supply chain, we're seeing that as well," Baldwin said. "We're seeing some issues with getting materials timely, and with being able to keep a workforce."
In addition to lane closures causing a potential for traffic delays, issues with supply can delay various parts of the project.
“It's a bigger lead time to get good materials on site,” MoDOT construction inspector Andrew Bertels said. “We've got to be that much more organized to get the materials here when we need them."
He said materials that used to take a few weeks to arrive are now taking months.
Because of that, Bertels said workers spent Tuesday morning discussing how to overcome a potential delay.
“We try and set six [girders] a day. We’re getting five in place today,” he said. “With the delivery schedule we had issues getting those here on time.”
Girders are a beam of steel, wood, or in this case, 155 feet of concrete used as a horizontal support on a bridge.
He said the decision to delay the sixth girder was also to help with traffic along Interstate 70.
Now, they'll plan to take an extra day to complete that part of the project.
"One of the biggest contributors for us coming over the issues that we have for supply chain issues is working together as a team on finding innovative solutions to those problems," Baldwin said. “We have to work through a lot of those things on the fly to make sure that we keep traffic moving.”