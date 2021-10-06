The new facility will help the company meet increasing demand for general purpose engines used in lawn and garden products.
President/CEO of Kawasaki Joe Tabata spoke at Wednesday's event. He has worked for Kawasaki since 1988 and directed the Marysville, Missouri plant from 1997 to 2004.
Tabata said customers are asking for more Kawasaki engines and the Boonville plant with help deliver higher-level products.
1 of 4
Yutaka "Joe" Tabata, the president of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., speaks on Oct. 6, 2021 at an event in Boonville, Missouri to announce plans for a new engine manufacturing facility. The new facility will be located at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County, the former site of the Nordyne manufacturing plant.
Mike Boyle, vice president and COO, of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Group, U.S.A. speaks on Oct. 6, 2021 at an event in Boonville, Missouri to announce plans for a new engine manufacturing facility. The new facility will be located at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County, the former site of the Nordyne manufacturing plant.
Executives of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. join Boonville and Cooper County officials on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. To the left of the podium, from L to R: Kawasaki executives Todd Sytsma, manager OEM Sales Department; Anita Coulter, Maryville Plant manager; Mike Boyle, VP/COO; (unknown); Joe Tabata, president. To the right of the podium, L to R: Don Baragary, Boone County presiding commissioner; Ken Hirlinger, president, Boonville/Cooper County Economic Development Board; Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, director, Boonville/ Cooper County Economic Development; Kate Fjell, city administrator. The event was to announce the location of a new engine manufacturing facility on the site of a former Nordyne plant.
Signs outside the entrance of a former Nordyne plant at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County herald the announcement of a new manufacturing facility there on Oct. 6, 2021. Executives of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. joined Boonville and Cooper County officials to announce the location of a new engine manufacturing facility on the site.
PHOTOS: Kawasaki Motors to open new manufacturing facility in Boonville
1 of 4
Yutaka "Joe" Tabata, the president of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., speaks on Oct. 6, 2021 at an event in Boonville, Missouri to announce plans for a new engine manufacturing facility. The new facility will be located at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County, the former site of the Nordyne manufacturing plant.
Vasi Prokos/Missouri School of Journalism
Mike Boyle, vice president and COO, of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Group, U.S.A. speaks on Oct. 6, 2021 at an event in Boonville, Missouri to announce plans for a new engine manufacturing facility. The new facility will be located at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County, the former site of the Nordyne manufacturing plant.
Vasi Prokos/Missouri School of Journalism
Executives of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. join Boonville and Cooper County officials on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. To the left of the podium, from L to R: Kawasaki executives Todd Sytsma, manager OEM Sales Department; Anita Coulter, Maryville Plant manager; Mike Boyle, VP/COO; (unknown); Joe Tabata, president. To the right of the podium, L to R: Don Baragary, Boone County presiding commissioner; Ken Hirlinger, president, Boonville/Cooper County Economic Development Board; Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, director, Boonville/ Cooper County Economic Development; Kate Fjell, city administrator. The event was to announce the location of a new engine manufacturing facility on the site of a former Nordyne plant.
Vasi Prokos/Missouri School of Journalism
Signs outside the entrance of a former Nordyne plant at 2501 Boonslick Drive in Cooper County herald the announcement of a new manufacturing facility there on Oct. 6, 2021. Executives of Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. joined Boonville and Cooper County officials to announce the location of a new engine manufacturing facility on the site.
Vasi Prokos/Missouri School of Journalism
Gigi Quinlan McAreavy, the director of economic development in Boonville/Cooper County, said the new expansion of the Kawasaki plant in Boonville is exciting for everyone in the town.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Kawasaki is a world known company. We are excited they chose us. They are working to get up and running pretty fast at the beginning of 2022. It depend on hiring and there are a strong company," McAreavy said.
President of Industrial Development Authority in Cooper County Ken Hirlinger said he sees Kawasaki as the “glue” for the new expansion.
"This is an exciting time for Kawasaki to come to Boonville," Hirlinger said.
The average wage of the positions being created at the Boonville facility is well above the average for the county, according to a news release.
“Kawasaki is excited about the expansion to the Boonville community, which will alleviate high demand at Maryville and enable our business to grow and increase capacity,” Corporate Deputy Director of Administration for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. and Maryville Plant Manager Anita Coulter said. “We were fortunate to find a location that has a hometown feel and strong work ethic, as displayed by the dedication of Boonville leaders.
Work on the new facility is set to begin this month, with the start of production planned for May 2022.
Kawasaki has used the state’s training programs for nearly 30 years, most recently creating 110 new jobs in Maryville in 2020 with assistance from Missouri One Start. It also has another facility in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ethan is a reporter, anchor, producer and digital producer for KOMU 8. He is a sports broadcast journalism major at the University of Missouri. You can reach him by email at ejsghz@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @Ethan_Salm.