BOONE COUNTY - Two kayakers were rescued from the water after their boat overturned at the Finger Lakes State Park Thursday evening. 

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to Finger Lakes Park around 5:30 p.m. after two witnesses spotted two people in the water with life jackets on.

The boaters were extracted from the water at 5:47 p.m.

BCFPD reported no injuries. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.