COLUMBIA - The 13th Judicial Court of Missouri officially welcomed in Kayla Jackson-Williams as the Division 10 associate circuit judge Friday afternoon.
Jackson-Williams won the primary election back in August of 2022 by a total of 193 votes. Her victory on the Democratic side of the ballot was essentially a win in the November general election, too, because there was no Republican candidate in the race.
She will preside over Boone County associate circuit, civil, and adult abuse cases.
"I feel nothing but love, and I love everyone who was in this room today. It was a journey and it was a journey that I take with everyone in various capacity, so overwhelmed would be the most appropriate word," Jackson-Williams said about the atmosphere during the ceremony.
Kayla Jackson-Williams is now speaking after being sworn in.— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) January 20, 2023
“I am thankful to be in a circuit with amazing people… I have never felt so supported in any role I’ve been in, and I thank this court. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/b5KEnBvxkZ
She replaces Judge Leslie Schneider who served since 2006 and decided to not run for reelection. Division 10 primarily handles family law, something Jackson-Williams is familiar with.
The Supreme Court of Missouri appointed Jackson-Williams as a member of the Juvenile Justice System Subcommittee, as well as the Child Welfare Committee. She also is on the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness.
Those groups taught Jackson-Williams many things that she hopes transfers over to her work in Division 10.
"I think the thing that I've taken away the most is to be patient, to be understanding, to be kind, and to be thorough in everything you do, because everything that you do is going to have an impact and collateral consequences that we might not consider," Jackson-Williams said.
Judge Joshua Devine is speaking during the ceremony…— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) January 20, 2023
“Judges need to care deeply about the people that appear in front of them, and that is Kayla.”@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9tC3RqYfcc
In attendance Friday were many of Jackson-Williams's family members. Her mother, Rebecca Franklin, celebrated her birthday watching her daughter make history.
"Seeing her now as a judge is nothing that has surprised me. She pushes herself and when she sets he mind to do something she does it," Franklin said.
Jackson-Williams started at Truman State University where she earned a bachelor of science in justice systems in 2012. Then in 2016, she earned her law degree at MU, while earning membership in the Order of Barristers, an honor given to only 10 students.
After university, she worked as an assistant public defender with the Missouri State Public Defender's Office from 2017 to 2019. Prior to winning the Division 10 seat, she handled civil litigation with Rogers | Ehrhardt Attorneys at Law.
She also served as an adjunct professor teaching client interviewing and counseling at MU.