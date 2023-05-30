COLUMBIA - At Keith Comfort's pretrial hearing Tuesday, an additional pretrial hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 9. However, both the state and the defense said they are set for trial on June 12.

Comfort, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz.

Police say in August 2019, Comfort confessed to killing Shultz and putting her body in the dumpster by their apartment. Her remains were found at the Columbia landfill over a month later.

Comfort is being at the Boone County Jail on a $5 million, cash-only bond. He will be transferred to the Boone County Courthouse to appear in-person for the June 9 pretrial hearing.

At the pretrial hearing, Judge Jeff Harris will address jury instructions, including self-defense instructions.

Harris said 85 panel members will be seated for jury interviews and three alternates will be seated on the jury. He said voir dire will be handled privately.