COLUMBIA - Keith Comfort’s trial will be delayed once again after new information regarding a 2006 arrest was brought to light.
Comfort, who is on trial for the murder of his wife Megan Shultz in 2006, was supposed to face court on Monday, however new court documents now say both sides will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss a new start time.
The documents state than an arrest made in 2006 prior to Shultz’s disappearance was previously unknown by both the defense and the prosecution until Saturday.
Both Comfort and Shultz made statements to the arresting officer at the time.
Kevin O’Brien, Comfort’s lawyer, filed the motion to delay the trial, claiming that the report could necessitate additional discovery.
The trial was delayed in January last year and is facing yet another wait.