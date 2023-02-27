COLUMBIA − Keith Comfort appeared in court by jail video Monday while his trial was officially delayed another 105 days.

Comfort, who is on trial for the 2006 murder of his wife Megan Shultz, was initially supposed to face the court on March 14, 2022. His trial has since been delayed three times, for the need of further investigation.

The court's approval comes after a request to have more time to investigate a recent discovery of Shultz's 2006 arrest prior to her initial missing persons report and suspected murder.

The defense then requested additional time to investigate arrest records and 911 call center logs, in the hopes of completing what the defendant's lawyer described as "incomplete reports."

"At the last minute we realized there may be some material missing, so rather than make a mistake, we decided we wanted to take a little bit of extra time to make sure we get it right," Kevin O'Brien, Comfort's lawyer, said.

The defense also said that the acquisition of the 911 call center logs could even point toward possible witnesses, but was quick to recognize the potential technological barriers.

"There's been some technological changes over the years that I think make it harder to recover material just because you have to have compatible computer systems," O'Brien said.

While the court waits, there will be several check-up meetings to monitor progress on potential discoveries.

"I think everybody out of an abundance of caution and the court out of an abundance of caution wanted to make sure we get this right," O'Brien said.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for March 20, April 17, May 9, May 22 and May 30 ahead of the June 12 jury trial.