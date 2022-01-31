Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 16 inches, sleet accumulations around three quarters of an inch, and ice accumulations around three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning, Wednesday evening, and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. &&