COLUMBIA - The trial of Keith Comfort has been temporarily delayed. The trial was slated to start on March 14, but will now move to a status hearing on Feb. 14.
Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he had strangled her and dumped her body in a Columbia dumpster. This came after little information was known about Shultz disappearance for 13 years.
During a hearing on Jan. 18, both sides of the case agreed in court that the trial needed to be rescheduled to allow the prosecution to conduct a psychological evaluation. The defense has already submitted the results of such evaluation earlier this month.
At the time, Boone County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris said he had understood the situation, but would refrain from rescheduling it until a pre-trial conference that took place Monday.
"For my own scheduling purposes, I am going to put down as not likely,” Harris said about the trial date.
Comfort has been awaiting trial in Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond since his arrest two years ago.